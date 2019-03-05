I've been made an African chief

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A teenager is made a chief of an African village
A teenager has been made a chief of an African village after raising £25,000 to build a clinic in Nigeria.
Seth Thomas, 18, from Guildford returned as guest of honour to open the building in Asso, Fadan Kagoma, which is named after him, and was surprised to be made a traditional tribal chief and paraded in front of villagers and dignitaries.
-
05 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-surrey-47441652/a-teenager-is-made-a-chief-of-an-african-villageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window