F1 car sent to home of Hamilton fan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lewis Hamilton arranged for a car to visit a fan's home

When Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix he dedicated it to a five-year-old fan with terminal cancer.

The F1 champion posted a good luck message from Harry Shaw, who has a rare cancer, on his Instagram page before Sunday's race.

After his victory, Mercedes arranged for an F1 car to be taken to Harry's home.

  • 13 May 2019
Go to next video: Emergency services' music video for Alex