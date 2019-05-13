F1 car sent to home of Hamilton fan

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lewis Hamilton arranged for a car to visit a fan's home
When Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix he dedicated it to a five-year-old fan with terminal cancer.
The F1 champion posted a good luck message from Harry Shaw, who has a rare cancer, on his Instagram page before Sunday's race.
After his victory, Mercedes arranged for an F1 car to be taken to Harry's home.
-
13 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-surrey-48260677/lewis-hamilton-arranged-for-a-car-to-visit-a-fan-s-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window