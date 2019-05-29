Video

A 700-year-old pub has been partially destroyed in a fire.

The Ye Olde Six Bells in Horley, Surrey, caught light just after 19:30 BST on 28 May and at least 20 firefighters were called to the scene.

About 50 people were evacuated from the pub.

The fire was put out at 22:50 BST.

Investigations continue into the cause, which is not believed to be suspicious.