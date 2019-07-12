Bodycam footage shows train murderer arrest

Video

Police have released footage of the moment a man who stabbed a man to death in a row on a train was arrested.

Footage shows armed officers outside a flat in Farnham, Surrey, where Darren Pencille was being sheltered by girlfriend Chelsea Mitchell.

In the clip, Mitchell emerges first, before Pencille is handcuffed by police.

Pencille has been found guilty of murdering Lee Pomeroy, who was travelling with his 14-year-old son on a Guildford to London service.

Mitchell was convicted of assisting an offender.