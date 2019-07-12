Bodycam footage shows train murderer arrest

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Darren Pencille: Bodycam footage shows moment of arrest
Police have released footage of the moment a man who stabbed a man to death in a row on a train was arrested.
Footage shows armed officers outside a flat in Farnham, Surrey, where Darren Pencille was being sheltered by girlfriend Chelsea Mitchell.
In the clip, Mitchell emerges first, before Pencille is handcuffed by police.
Pencille has been found guilty of murdering Lee Pomeroy, who was travelling with his 14-year-old son on a Guildford to London service.
Mitchell was convicted of assisting an offender.
-
12 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-surrey-48968662/darren-pencille-bodycam-footage-shows-moment-of-arrestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window