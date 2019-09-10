CCTV shows knifeman on terror attack
Stanwell Tesco stabbing: Vincent Fuller caught on CCTV

A white supremacist who tried to kill a Bulgarian teenager in a Tesco car park has been jailed for more than 18 years.

Vincent Fuller, 50, stabbed Dimitar Mihaylov, 19, in Stanwell, Surrey, a day after a gunman attacked mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

