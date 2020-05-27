Big surprise for ‘Channel swimming’ 10-year-old

Media player
David Williams' good luck message to 'Channel swim' girl
A 10-year-old who is swimming the distance of the English Channel to raise money for the NHS received a special good luck message.
Connie Emmett is using a paddling pool in her back garden in Cranleigh to cover the 23-mile distance.
BBC Radio Surrey spoke to her, and played her a good luck message from comedian, author and Channel swimmer David Walliams.
27 May 2020
