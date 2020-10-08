With coronavirus cases rising across the country, more people are finding themselves in hospital needing treatment.

The figure for daily hospital admissions jumped by 25% earlier this week, and extra restrictions have been introduced in some parts of the UK to curb the spread of the virus.

The BBC has been given exclusive access to film a 12-hour shift at the A&E department at the East Surrey Hospital in Redhill, to see how medics are coping and the measures they have in place in their continued fight against Covid-19.

Reporting by Mark Norman, health correspondent

Filmed by Andrew Marshall