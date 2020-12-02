Papers soon to be uploaded to a public website for the Guildford pub bombings inquest have been seen by the BBC.

The documents show the work carried out by the inquest team and police to gather archives on the 1974 IRA attacks, ahead of a full hearing.

In the papers, the Met Police has noted that bomb squad commander Robert Huntley went to the scene of the attacks.

Mr Huntley - seen standing in the doorway of the bombed Horse and Groom behind the then Home Secretary Roy Jenkins - gave an interview to the BBC and spoke about what was known at the time.