Every week BBC South East weather presenter Sara Thornton will be visiting a town or village to find out more about its history, before featuring it on that evening's weather map.

She will meet a local ambassador, who will show her around and explain some of the community's quirky history.

In the second instalment of BBC South East's On the Map series, she visits the tiny village of Crowhurst in Surrey, which is home to a yew tree reputed to be the oldest in Britain.