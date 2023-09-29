Watch: Motorcyclist leads police on 110mph chase

A motorcyclist has been disqualified from driving after leading police on a high speed chase on a busy main road.

Luiz Oliveira, 26, rode at speeds of up to 110mph as he was pursued along the A3 in Guildford, Surrey, in May 2023 before driving down a residential road and walking away from his bike.

He was arrested and later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle without a licence or insurance.

At Guildford Crown Court on Tuesday, he was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and disqualified from driving for 18 months.