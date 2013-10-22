Media player
Orchid View care home residents were 'cash machines'
The son of a woman who died at the Orchid View care home in West Sussex says residents were treated as "cash machines".
Russell Tucker from Oswestry, whose mother, Margaret died at the care home, said he regrets not halting her funeral to call the police about her treatment.
Rebecca Williams reports.
22 Oct 2013
