A children's author and illustrator who drew inspiration from her childhood in the Sussex countryside has returned to her old school to read to pupils.

Elys Dolan's first book, Weasels, has been shortlisted for the Waterstones Children's Book Prize. The winners are due to be announced on Thursday.

BBC South East Today's Victoria Holland spoke to her and Hilary Nawrocka, head teacher at Ardingly College in Haywards Heath.