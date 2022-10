A service of remembrance has been held for the people who lost their lives when an American bomber crash-landed in Chichester 70 years ago.

The crew of the B24 Liberator successfully bailed out after enemy fire damaged the aircraft in May 1944, but three civilians, including a 14-year-old girl, were killed when it crashed in the city centre.

Briony Leyland spoke to eyewitness Ken Greene, and Britt Duncan.

Archive pictures courtesy of Pathe.