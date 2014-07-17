BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood was "upstaged" on live television when a dog relieved itself during a broadcast.

The meteorologist was broadcasting from West Wittering beach, in West Sussex, when a dog called Connie, who belongs to a BBC producer, crept into shot.

Connie then began to urinate, with the shallow water lapping at her heels.

Spotting the dog as it sauntered off, Kirkwood said: "Upstaged by a dog, it's the story of my life."