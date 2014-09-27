Video

There were jubilant scenes on Eastbourne's fire damaged pier as it reopened to the public two months after a devastating fire.

The main ballroom of the listed Victorian structure was destroyed at the end of July but now traders have moved back in and hundreds of visitors have been welcomed back.

BBC South East Today's Juliette Parkin spoke to trader Ian Donald, of Gifts at the Pier, and Councillor David Tutt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council.