'UK's tallest' Christmas tree at Wakehurst Place is decorated
A Christmas tree billed as the UK's tallest has been decorated with 1,800 lights being hung from its branches.
The 110ft (33m) tall redwood at Wakehurst Place, near Ardingly, Sussex, was planted in 1890 and was first decorated 23 years ago.
BBC South East Today's Claudia Sembezis reports.
19 Nov 2015
