Three die following Camber Sands beach rescue
Three men have died after being pulled from the sea at Camber Sands on the hottest day of the year.
Coastguard helicopters, a lifeboat, rescue teams and an air ambulance were sent to the scene after reports the three were in need of urgent medical assistance.
Sussex Police said it was not yet known who the men were or if they knew one another.
24 Aug 2016
