A woman who says she was stalked by Portslade murderer Michael Lane has said she regrets not telling the police.
Ellie May believes it could have prevented him from killing 19-year-old Shana Grice.
The 21-year-old from Mile Oak told South East today how Lane stalked her over social media and took photos of her bedroom window - but she never reported him.
04 Apr 2017
