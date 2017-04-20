Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sussex mother of son with Asperger syndrome fears for his education
The mother of an 11-year-old boy with violent behavioural problems has said her family is in crisis after his school said he was too disruptive and must be taught at home instead.
Holly Batten, from Sedlescombe, in East Sussex, said the county council was unable to fund an alternative school place for her son Rupert, who has Asperger syndrome.
-
20 Apr 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-39662338/sussex-mother-of-son-with-asperger-syndrome-fears-for-his-educationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window