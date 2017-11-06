Video

Two brothers have described the moment they realised they were abused by the same man.

Phil and Gary Johnson were both abused by the Reverend Roy Cotton whilst they were members of the choir at St Andrews church in Eastbourne.

Cotton, who died in 2006, was never prosecuted, but the brothers' case led to the prosecutions of several other clergy and a national inquiry ordered by Theresa May when she was home secretary.

There's more on this story on Inside Out South East on BBC One at 19:30 GMT on Monday 6 November