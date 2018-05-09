Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Camber wheelchair users 'forced into road' by cars
A terminally ill wheelchair user from Camber says illegally parked cars are forcing residents into the road.
Yvonne Rae and her daughter Vanessa Fuller took mobile phone footage of scores of vehicles blocking pavements over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Sussex Police has admitted it did not have enough resources to deal with them.
-
09 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-44048944/camber-wheelchair-users-forced-into-road-by-carsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window