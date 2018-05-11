College tackles GCSE exam stress

Media player
Sussex college launches campaign to tackle GCSE exam stress
The number of students in Sussex suffering from exam stress has risen dramatically, according to the YMCA.
The charity says the number of requests from schools for "stress workshops" has gone up by 40% over the past three years.
It has now teamed up with Greater Brighton Metropolitan College to launch a campaign aimed at helping students and their parents.
11 May 2018
