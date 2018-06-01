Charity faces funding crisis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hastings children's charity faces funding crisis

A children’s charity that provides a safe haven for youngsters has just weeks to raise £2,000 otherwise it will have to close.

Gizmo, in central St Leonards in East Sussex, has been a refuge for hundreds of children since it was opened by Pat Fisher 15 years ago.

As well as providing food, it offers dance and acting workshops in one of the most deprived parts of the country.

  • 01 Jun 2018