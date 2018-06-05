Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kent woman campaigns to stop housing providers' pet ban
John Chadwick killed himself days after being forced to give up his dogs and cat when the council found him a flat.
His friend Dee Bonnett is now campaigning for housing providers to allow vulnerable people to keep their pets.
-
05 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-44377813/kent-woman-campaigns-to-stop-housing-providers-pet-banRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window