Live weather forecast disrupted by piglet
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Carol Kirkwood's weather forecast disrupted by piglet

The BBC Breakfast weather presenter was broadcasting live from the South of England Show at Ardingly, West Sussex when a piglet stole the show.

The frisky seven-week-old piglet is a cross-breed with an Oxford Sandy and Black and a Gloucester Old Spot.

  • 07 Jun 2018
Go to next video: The piglets with a penchant for squash