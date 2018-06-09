Sussex recreates Battle of Waterloo
Retired Wadhurst economist makes Battle of Waterloo model

Michael Wrobel has been an economist all his working life, but throughout much of that time he has harboured a secret desire.

Mr Wrobel, from Wadhurst, wanted to one day create a huge scale model of the Battle of Waterloo.

Now, five years later and using more than 5,500 individual pieces he has finally achieved his dream.

