National Poetry Day launch

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Henry Normal launches National Poetry Day
Could your story become a poem for the nation?
National Poetry Day is on 4 October. BBC local radio listeners are being asked for stories to inspire some of the country's leading poets.
Comedian, TV producer and poet Henry Normal talks about this year's theme - change.
-
18 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window