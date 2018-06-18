Calls for action on sheep worrying

Media player
Hastings attack prompts calls for tougher sheep worrying laws
Seven sheep have been killed in a dog attack near Hastings.
Farmers say they want tougher laws to deal with cases of sheep worrying.
18 Jun 2018
