Ten-year-old has refugee book published

Sussex 10-year-old has refugee book published
Frasier Cox, from Brighton, won Book People's Bedtime Story Competition.
His story was inspired by the world refugee crisis.
Proceeds from "There’s A Boy Just Like Me" will go to Save The Children.
18 Jun 2018
