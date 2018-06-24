Girls tennis campaign comes to South East
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Girls tennis campaign comes to South East

A campaign to get more women and girls playing tennis saw Judy Murray come to Eastbourne as part of an initiative with the Lawn Tennis Association.

The programme, called "She Rallies", trains women to become tennis "activators".

It's hoped they will then go out into the community to inspire the tennis stars of tomorrow.

  • 24 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Judy Murray's delight at Andy's win