Tennis teen wants to inspire other girls
Hollie Irwin, 18, from Uckfield, East Sussex, is passionate about encouraging young girls to take up tennis.
She coaches youngsters at Maresfield Lawn Tennis Club.
The sixth form student, who has played at national level, said: "It is important to make the sport all-inclusive."
03 Jul 2018
