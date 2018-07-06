Cat predicts England World Cup results
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sussex cat 'predicts England World Cup results'

"Mystic" cat Phoenix has been successfully predicting England victories in the World Cup.

The rescue cat, aged 11, from Chelwood Gate, West Sussex, forecast that England would win all four of their matches so far in the tournament, even the one the side lost against Belgium.

But is the moggy anticipating victory against Sweden on Saturday?

  • 06 Jul 2018
Go to next video: War of the World Cup animals