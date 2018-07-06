Media player
World Cup 2018: Gareth Southgate's teacher recalls 'quiet' boy
England face Sweden in their biggest World Cup game for a generation on Saturday.
So what was manager Gareth Southgate like as a boy?
One of his former teachers from Crawley, Sussex, remembers a quiet student who did not appear marked for greatness.
06 Jul 2018
