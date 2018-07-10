Fire being treated as arson
A fire at a house in Eastbourne has been so severe investigators have been unable to access the property.

One man has been taken to hospital suffering from burns, Sussex Police said.

Two other residents of the house in Croxden Way are "as yet unaccounted for", a police spokesman said.

