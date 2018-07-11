World Cup: 'I'm so pleased for Gareth'

Media player
Crawley teacher praises former pupil Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate's early PE teacher has described the schoolboy's first taste of international football as a far cry from his current World Cup fame.
While playing for Hazelwick School in Crawley, the team were taken to France for a tournament.
11 Jul 2018
