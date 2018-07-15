Media player
Thousands of pirates take to the streets of Hastings
The streets of Hastings were awash with colour for the town's annual Pirate Day on Sunday.
The East Sussex town holds the world record for the largest number of buccaneers gathered in one place.
Despite several attempts, no-one has managed to beat Hastings' total of 15,000.
