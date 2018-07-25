Student wants girls to try engineering
Sussex student tackles engineering gender gap

A student from Brighton is heading a campaign to get more girls to take up engineering and related subjects.

Emma Fox, 21, is president of the Robogals society, at the University of Sussex, which goes into schools to encourage girls.

