Could a Crawley teacher be 'the greatest showman'?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Is this Crawley teacher 'the greatest showman'?

How's this for an end of year show?

Staff at St Wilfrid's Catholic School in Crawley in West Sussex have done their own version of The Greatest Showman.

Their video has already had thousands of views on YouTube.

  • 25 Jul 2018
Go to next video: 'Fireman's lift' meets Dirty Dancing