Fire tears through crops near zoo

A fire near Alfriston leads to Drusillas Zoo Park being evacuated
A fire which tore through 60 acres of crops and straw near Alfriston led to 1,500 visitors being evacuated from nearby Drusillas Zoo Park.
No animals were hurt in the blaze, which destroyed a £60,000 tractor and led to local people being urged to keep their windows and doors shut.
This dramatic footage was filmed by Dan Jessup.
25 Jul 2018
