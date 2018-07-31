Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Woman, 23, lands managerial job at National Trust attraction
Jenny Hatton, 23, has been appointed the senior member of staff at the National Trust's Lamb House in Rye, East Sussex.
She said: "It's really important to be a role model for other young women."
-
31 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-44985400/woman-23-lands-managerial-job-at-national-trust-attractionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window