Brighton Pride veteran
Brighton Pride veteran Maisie Trollette, 85, set for parade

At 85 years old, Maisie Trollette could be the oldest performing drag act in the UK.

She has been a feature of the Brighton Pride parade since it started in 1973.

  • 04 Aug 2018
