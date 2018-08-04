Brighton Pride veteran
Video

Brighton Pride drag act veteran, 84, celebrates

The first ever Brighton Pride parade was staged nearly half a century ago.

This year's tens of thousands will turn the city into a spectacle of colour and music.

Among them will be a man who was there at the start, and claims to be the UK's oldest performing drag act.

