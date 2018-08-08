Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Family receive apology after teenager's medication death
The family of an East Sussex teenager left in a vegetative state after a motorbike accident have received an apology from health and care officials after he died following a mistake over his medication.
Shaun Avard, 19, from Polegate, was left in agony after the dosage of a drug to reduce pain and muscle spasms was wrongly cut to just a tenth of the amount he actually needed.
He died in hospital nine months after the error.
-
08 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-45115130/family-receive-apology-after-teenager-s-medication-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window