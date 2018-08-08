Video

The family of an East Sussex teenager left in a vegetative state after a motorbike accident have received an apology from health and care officials after he died following a mistake over his medication.

Shaun Avard, 19, from Polegate, was left in agony after the dosage of a drug to reduce pain and muscle spasms was wrongly cut to just a tenth of the amount he actually needed.

He died in hospital nine months after the error.