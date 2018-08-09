Concerns over care home closure

Media player
Severely disabled adults say they are "shocked, scared and disgusted" their Sussex care home will close in three months without any certainty as to where they will be moved to.
The Ernest Kleinwort Centre in Burgess Hill is in special measures after it was rated "inadequate" by Care Quality Commission inspectors.
The trust that runs the centre claimed it has to close because of problems recruiting staff.
