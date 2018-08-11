Media player
Rail travel 'makes me feel subhuman' says disabled passenger
Nu McAdam, 25, from Brighton, has been keeping a video diary of her experiences of trying to manoeuvre with her powerchair on trains.
Without a guard on board, she says she is often left waiting for a ramp.
The government said since driver-only operation was extended across Southern last year, more trains now have a second member of staff on board.
11 Aug 2018
