'I feel like a subhuman'
Video

Rail travel 'makes me feel subhuman' says disabled passenger

Nu McAdam, 25, from Brighton, has been keeping a video diary of her experiences of trying to manoeuvre with her powerchair on trains.

Without a guard on board, she says she is often left waiting for a ramp.

The government said since driver-only operation was extended across Southern last year, more trains now have a second member of staff on board.

  • 11 Aug 2018
