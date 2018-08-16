Media player
Georgina Gharsallah family: 'It's like grieving but it doesn't stop'
Georgina Gharsallah, 30, from Worthing, West Sussex, has been missing since 7 March.
She was captured by CCTV in a phone shop.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder but were later released.
Georgina's mother Andrea said: "It's like grieving, but it doesn't stop."
16 Aug 2018
