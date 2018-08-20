Media player
Hove boy with cerebral palsy races for friend after surgery
Otto Barwell, from Hove, had the nerves in his spine severed by doctors just seven months ago to help him walk properly.
But that hasn't stopped him competing in a para-triathlon to raise money to help his friend have the same life-changing surgery.
The five-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, has had months of physiotherapy to help him relearn to use his legs.
20 Aug 2018
