Shoreham Airshow disaster memorial
Shoreham Airshow disaster memorial nears completion

Eleven men died when a jet crashed at the Shoreham Airshow on 22 August 2015.

As the third anniversary approaches, a pair of local artists are completing a permanent memorial to those who died.

  • 20 Aug 2018
