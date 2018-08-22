Across the Alps by spacehopper

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chichester man 'crosses Alps on a spacehopper'
A conversation with a homeless man in Chichester inspired Steven Payne to attempt an unusual challenge.
Steven says he has just spent 17 days crossing the Alps from Italy to Switzerland, bouncing most of the way on a spacehopper.
He wants his achievement to raise awareness of the plight of those living on the street.
-
22 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window