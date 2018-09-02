Media player
Sussex man's epic cycle ride for prostate cancer under way
A man who has been fighting prostate cancer for five years has set off on a 2,000-mile bike ride to Sicily to raise awareness of the disease.
Pub owner Simon Aylett, from Rye, East Sussex, was told earlier this year his cancer had spread.
Mr Aylett, who has so far raised more than £12,000, called the ride his swansong.
02 Sep 2018
